A group of job seekers have recently become the talk of town after allegedly getting scammed by a company called End Hunger Africa NGO

A video captured the graduates standing outside Stanbic Heights, waiting to receive their appointments, only to be told by the facility managers that there is no company like that in the building

@Celebrity_blogg, an internet user, alleged that some of the job seekers had to pay GH₵1,500 to GH₵12,000 to secure an offer

A video of Ghanaian graduates who were asked to report to Stanbic Heights for alleged false job appointment offers by an NGO called End Hunger Africa recently surfaced, causing quite a stir.

The clip on the Twitter timeline of @Celebrity_blogg captured the graduates queuing outside the building, waiting for hours to hear from the officials.

Ghanaian journalist Serwaa Amihere shared that the facility managers of Stanbic Height informed the job seekers that no such company was in the building. @Celebrity_blogg also claimed that some people had to pay from GH₵1,500 to GH₵12,000 to secure an offer with the company.

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's tweet about the recruitment scam

@JobsHubGh commented:

Most Ghanaians Dey love protocol too much. Just because I dey share job vacancies for here, squad Dey tempt me plus money everyday...we Dey love connection too much

@SirPrince007 wrote:

Awww i feel for them...if you are unemployed with nobody to support and such thing happens to you...hmm nyame moa ye nyinaa

@Lloydroony replied:

We told them it a scam but they went ahead believing they will get the appointment letters. Who on earth pay an SHS graduate $1300 as an operation officer. There were many red flags but Ghanaians as usual ignored the warnings. Some didn’t know thou but next time they shine

From @smithysmae:

I applied but after a thorough check I found out that it is a complete scam. Like how would you use SHS for operations manager. Hmmm sorry to all those who really applied

The full video has been linked below;

Lady in Dubai reveals how many Ghanaians get scammed to travel for non-existing jobs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady living in Dubai, identified on social media with the handle, @queen2winnie, revealed a scam many people seeking to travel abroad fall into.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of Facts and Truths, Winnie spoke vehemently as she tried to sink her words down in anyone having the prospects of travelling overseas.

According to her, many people turn themselves into 'agents' and claim they want to help people secure jobs overseas and travel to occupy the ready vacancies.

