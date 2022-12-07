An intelligent girl who attended Keta Senior High School in the Volta Region got 8As in the WASSCE

Cynthia Makafui Baragbor was part of the NSMQ team that represented her school in this year’s competition

The aspiring medical doctor seeks financial support to pursue tertiary education

Cynthia Makafui Baragbor has etched her name into the history books of Keta Senior High as one of the bright students to have got straight As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The 18-year-old who sat for the 2022 WASSCE and passed with ease also represented Keta Senior High School at this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition even though she was an unused contestant.

Cynthia Baragbor who was part of the contestants for Keta SHS at this year's NSMQ had eight As in the 2022 WASSCE Photo credit @GhanaWeb and @schoolsingh.com

Speaking to Ghana Web in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh, Cynthia shared some of her proudest moments as a student of Keta Senior High.

“I was selected into the Ketasco NSMQ team through hard work and diligence. Unfortunately, I was not on stage.

She added "I also won the overall best female science student at the 69th-anniversary celebration of the school” .

The last child and the only girl among three siblings is hopeful that her desire to read medicine at the University will come to fruition.

Her elder brother Jerome Mawuli said the family is hopeful that Cynthia will get to live her dream.

He added that looking at the financial constraint of the family, financial support from the benevolence of individuals or groups will go a long way to help her sister achieve her heart's desire.

Cynthia purchased admission forms for the University of Ghana (UG) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and would also relish the opportunity for a scholarship to study abroad.

