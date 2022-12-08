Tagab Mathew, a brilliant young man has earned 7As in the 2022 WASSCE after he bagged an aggregate six in BECE

Despite his laudable performance, he may have to put his dream of becoming an engineer on hold due to financial constraints

Scores of commenters have shared varied views on Mathew's situation after his impressive academic milestones emerged on social media

After earning 7As and a B3 in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), a young man may have to put his dream of furthering his education on hold.

Tagab Mathew studied Science and excelled with straight As in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

Despite his sterling performance, he has to delay his dream of becoming an engineer and continue his masonry apprenticeship due to financial constraints.

Photo of Tagab Mathew and his WASSCE results. Credit: @manaaf_official.

Source: Twitter

Social media user Manaaf_official highlights Tagab Mathew's situation

In a Twitter post spotted by YEN.com.gh, social media user Manaaf_official disclosed that the young man can't afford to further his education at the university level.

''SAD! Tagab Mathew, who had an aggregate of six in BECE and just had 7As in WASSCE, will have no option but to remain home and continue his masonry apprenticeship at the expense of his engineering dream cus he can't afford a University Educ!! Help,'' he said.

Scores of commenters have reacted to the post, which had garnered 1,338 retweets, 51 quote tweets, and 1,958 likes at the time of the report.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Netizens share varied thoughts on Tagab Mathew's situation

@KsTU_GH responded:

KsTU is ready to offer him admission.

@i_am_Nana_B asked:

How do I get in touch with him?

@sirhbryte posted:

Why? Can’t he access Student Loan Trust Fund https://sltf.gov.gh? All he needs is his Ghana card.

@AZipss commented:

I'm even shocked, maybe he wants us to see his results.

@OtuSowah said:

Parents have saved enough to support their kids further their education because of FSHS. A child whose parents couldn't cater to their wards in SHS can do so at the tertiary level, that's what gov't is saying.

@nambepatrick reacted:

St. James diie, top oo, my nephew got 6As, B3 in English, and B2 in social studies. The money now be the problem. Everywhere make sheee.

@PromzyKingston commented:

Instead of going for an apprenticeship, he should rather work whilst he explores scholarship opportunities. Master Card is available for students who have stayed home a year after she. GNPC IS ALSO THERE. Apprenticeship is not the way forward if he wants to further his education.

@EFaruk14 posted:

Help will surely come if not now very soon. For now, those with big engineering firms around can take him as a trainee on probation, with some monthly allowance, and also mentor him on savings. After a year he can apply and things will be easier cus he has practical experience.

