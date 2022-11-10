Carruthers Tetteh, a 31-year-old Ghanaian man has been called to the Bar at the Ghana School of Law

The visually impaired man was born without any disability but lost his sight at age 11

He still persevered an obtained two first class degrees from the University of Cape Coast before his recent achievement

20 years ago, when he was only 11, Carruthers lost his sight after he suffered from a condition known as Stevens-Johnson syndrome.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the young man mentioned that the journey has not been easy and he nearly gave up at some point but kept persisting particularly because he had faith in God and support from people around him.

"It was a tough journey for me. At one point, I nearly gave up as I felt I was a burden on a number of people who had to guide to lecture halls or go out of their way to read books that were not available on the internet. However, I had faith in God and my network has also been very supportive," he said.

Getting 2 different first class degrees

In 2019, Carruthers Tetteh was awarded with a degree in Bachelor of laws with First Class Honors from the Faculty of Law, University of Cape Coast after he had obtained a First-Class Degree from the Department of Education, Arts and Social Sciences with English Language as his major, also at the University of Cape Coast.

Currently, the courageous and inspirational young man is on his way to achieve another milestone by obtaining an LLM in Alternative Dispute Resolution at the University of Ghana, Legon.

He mentions that this is only the beginning of many more achievements in the near future.

