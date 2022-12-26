A Ghanaian lady who was spotted selling boiled eggs and pepper on the streets of Accra at 4 AM has set tongues wagging

A lady from the United Kingdom holidaying in Ghana took the video and shared it on her TikTok page

The video sparked reactions from many foreigners as the thought of eating eggs with pepper at dawn seemed wild to them

A Ghanaian woman who sold eggs with pepper at 4 AM on Christmas day has stunned many peeps on social media. Many of the surprised people were foreigners who could not wrap their heads around the Ghanaian love for eggs.

Woman Sells Boiled Eggs And Pepper At 4 AM

Source: UGC

The lady who videoed the egg and pepper vendor was on holiday in Ghana from London. There was a lot going on in the video she shared with many finite details being pointed out by netizens.

Right by the egg vendor, a man was on the floor fast asleep, an occurrence which confused many of the foreigners in the comment section. Some hilarious people asked if he was drunk from eating too much egg yolk.

As of 4 AM, the streets of Accra were choked with people which was not a surprise to many Ghanaians as that was the norm during the Christmas holidays.

The Ghanaian Love For Eggs

The love for eggs seems to be a big part of Ghanaian culture and this confuses a lot of foreigners who are not familiar with the culture.

Many Ghanaians love to combine eggs with their favourite dishes. Foods like waakye, jolof, beans and a lot more are all eaten with eggs. Even swallows like banku, and fufu with soup is eaten with eggs by many Ghanaians.

The Ghanaians Love For Eggs Sparks Reactions From Foreigners

Xaishax was stunned:

Boiled egg at 4am is wild

skinny, another foreigner, said:

yk I thought the egg jokes was JUST jokes but ya

SP also commented:

I can’t wait to find someone who loves me like Ghanaians love boiled eggs

jemie also wrote:

I don't know what they mix in the pepper but if u buy one just don't eat it there cos you will keep buying it

Food Inflation: Ghanaians Lament Increase In Price Of Delicacy “Kosua Ne Meko” As Price Of Eggs Shoot Up

In other stories, one of Ghana's favorite foods has been hit hard by the rising price levels in Ghana.

The price of "kosua ne meko", made from hard boiled eggs and pepper has gone up by about at least 100% prompting reactions from a section of Ghanaians.

In July, the Ghana Statistical Service revealed that inflation was at a high of 31.7%.

