A Ghanaian fuel pump attendant has gone viral after a video of her dancing while working dropped.

The person who captured the moment said the lady’s move showed that she was in the wrong job

Social media users who reacted to the video have heaped praises on the fuel pump attendant for her beautiful dance

A young Ghanaian lady who works as a fuel pump attendant is trending online after a video of her surfaced.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @ogidibrown, captured the moment the young lady was displaying serious dance moves while working.

Apparently, it appeared she had attended to a customer and couldn’t resist the temptation of shaking her body while Kuame Eugene’s banger “Turn up” was being played.

The moment the fuel pump attendant was filmed dancing Photo credit@ogidibrown/TikTok

The person who filmed the moment was left in awe as he said the lady was not destined to be a fuel pump attendant but rather a dancer judging from her moves.

Ghanaians react to the dance moves

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for dancing her heart out with some saying it was a way of releasing stress.

At the time of writing the report, the video had garnered over 49,000 likes and 1000 comments

kable_king

The commentator and dancer who made you laugh the more

Maitlen_Mensah

A girl in my workplace at Goil also dances like that

Sister Jossy

Not me watching this at 2 am and laughing my lungs out

Abenahydra

Thanks dear you have made me just can’t stop laughing

Born.confident

Wob3 trend rough the guy laughing made everything worse

Source: YEN.com.gh