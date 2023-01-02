Diana Asamoah and Efia Odo had a rib-cracking encounter while they were together on UTV's Day With The Stars

The gospel musician was asked to comment on Efia Odo's single and she could not make any submission in particular

Her withdrawn nature and the manner in which she calmly stated her stance got the panelists laughing hysterically

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, was recently on a show on UTV with entertainment icon and social media influencer, Efia Odo.

During the show called Day With The Stars, the subject of Efia Odo's controversial music video of her first single surfaced and the gospel musician was asked to comment on it.

Being known to be a woman who has been very critical of how young people of today do not uphold biblical virtues in their dressing and general outlook, Diana Asamoah's response was a much-expected one.

However, when the host posed the question to her, she decided to withhold her thoughts about it, initially stating that she did not understand the lyrics of the song.

"I don't have anything to say because I can't even understand the words in the song. I do not wish to make any comments on the song," she said.

All through the time that the gospel singer was trying to explain herself, the other panelists together with Efia Odo could not hold back their laughter.

Watch the video below:

How Ghanaians are reacting to Efia Odo & Diana Asamoah's video

Mavis Delali Awusi said:

De person is nt breathing well n u r asking her abt Efia's song? Dnt u pple knw dat de more she opens her mouth, de more de corset kyii her?

Shifu Chan indicated:

If only intestines, kidneys, liver could speak??? Awww, let's do what makes us free and comfortable waiii. Slay mama cannot can,

More details about Efia Odo's song

As YEN.com.gh has reported, the popular internet sensation, Efia Odo, has ventured into music and released her new song titled 'Getting To The Bag'.

The song talks about Efia Odo making money in life. The music video is a sensual one that shows the actress and socialite flaunting her hourglass figure and shaking her backside vigorously.

She was spotted slaying a black bodysuit which she paired with a thigh-high pair of boots. She wore a blonde frontal lace wig.

Source: YEN.com.gh