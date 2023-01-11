A level 200 University of Ghana student Sylvanus Adjei Dadzi found himself in dire need of a wheelchair

This was after he suffered an accident and was left unable to walk as usual to go about his duties as a student

Lift Us Foundation heard of Sylvanus' predicament and decided to support him by donating a wheelchair

Sylvanus Adjei Dadzi, a level 200 University of Ghana student has received help by the help of social media after his touching story was shared online.

Kuulpeeps Legon posted the story of Sylvanus where it was revealed that he had suffered an accident and was in dire need of help to get a wheelchair.

"He’s a level 200 student of University of Ghana reading BSC in Information Technology. He is asking for funds to buy a new wheelchair for the next academic year," the report said.

The Lift Us Foundation, which is a non-profit organization decided to take up the responsibility and presented the young man with a wheelchair.

Kwame McJoseph, a co-founder of the foundation tells YEN.com.gh the donation is a big step they decided to undertake as part of their usual donations to underprivileged people.

"As our name suggests, we are all about 'lifting' people. When we heard the story of Sylvanus, we resolved to help to enable him to go about his everyday life in school despite the predicament he suffered," he said.

Other executives of the foundation include Fred Duhoe, Isaac Darko Amankwa, Isaac Kwame Oteng, Richard Foli, Dennis Nii-Lante Parker, Godfrey Ainoo and Kwame Dikorang.

