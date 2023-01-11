A brilliant and hardworking gentleman named James Kwesi Tawiah has been pushing trucks for more than 20 years

James was the overall best-graduating student for his year batch in junior high school

He hopes to get an employment opportunity in order to end the menial job he has been doing for 2 decades

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

James Kwesi Tawiah, a hard-working young man in Ghana, has revealed he has pushed trucks for more than 20 years despite doing everything right.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, James indicated that he graduated from Manhean JSS in Tema New Town and completed in 2008 as the overall best student with high hopes of making it in life.

However, he has found himself stuck in the menial job of pushing trucks for a living, despite even furthering his education to make himself employable.

James Kwesi Tawiah, a Ghanaian man who has been pushing trucks for more than 20 years Photo credit: James Kwesi Tawiah via WhatsApp

Source: UGC

James further revealed that part of his dream has been to work in the police service but all attempts to get in have proved futile since 2012.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"My dream work is to be in the service work especially police service but luck has eluded me ever since I tried brought those forms to get myself into the service since 2012. Is like I won't be able to realize my dream," he told YEN.com.gh.

According to James, despite the challenges he faced in his life, he has not drifted into any peer-pressured habit but has kept himself with discipline.

"Life has been so challenging for me but that does not push me to indulge myself in those acts. I don't smoke and also don't drink alcohol. Though I sometimes feel sorry for myself why I'm still doing this work for so many years," he said.

James wishes to end his work this year, even if it means working in a company.

Ghanaian Man Working In Germany As Dishwasher Earns GH₵23,000 Salary

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian man currently resident in Germany has given insight into what a normal day at work for him as a dishwasher looks like.

Speaking in an interview with Youtube vlogger Zionfelix, Kofi Asiedu revealed that he makes GH₵23,000 cedis a month from his job in Germany.

Providing a breakdown, the well-built Ghanaian who was interviewed at his workplace says he makes 12 euros an hour and works for 8 hours for 5 days.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh