A brilliant young man who bagged 7As in his KNUST end-of-semester exams is in need of support

While his colleagues had internships during their vacation, he was working to save for school but ended up with about 1/5th of the amount needed

Caleb Asharley, as he is called, currently requires about GH₵4,000 more to be able to continue his studies

Caleb Asharley, a first-class KNUST student who got all As in his end-of-semester examination is in dire need of support to continue his education.

Confirming his situation to YEN.com.gh, Caleb indicates that he has been able to accrue GH₵1,400 through menial construction jobs he did to settle his fees.

However, the young man still has an outstanding amount in excess of GH₵4,000 to pay his accommodation and school fees for the new academic year.

"I have exhausted all the options available to me, and I am grateful you offered to share my story so I could get some support," he told an editor of YEN.com.gh.

Why Caleb's family is unable to support him financially

Caleb's story is an emotional yet inspiring one. According to him, in a post on his LinkedIn handle, his dad who was the only source of support for him was involved in a fatal accident in 2016, leaving him crippled and incapable of supporting him.

Since age 12, Caleb has had to involve himself in menial jobs in order to support his education, which is how he managed to save and purchase forms at KNUST in the first place.

"Even while schooling in high school, I had to constantly return to menial labor such as construction site laborer, factory hand, etc.," he said.

Working to save while his colleagues had internships

Since he knew he had to prepare before the incoming academic season, Caleb made much out of the vacation break by working as a laborer with a construction company.

"I did this, though I'm supposed to be having an internship to build myself in my field of study. I have been diligent enough to save about GH₵1400. This is little compared to what I'm supposed to pay for this academic season which is about GH₵5433. I'm left with approximately GH₵4033," he said.

Anyone with the heart to support is entreated to do so via:

Caleb-asharley777,

Fidelity bank: 2100437555111

0543540206: Call, WhatsApp, Momo

His email is: calebasharley@gmail.com

