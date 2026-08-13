Pastor Olabanjo Felix Gold, founder of Image of God Evangelical Ministries, announced his conversion to Ìṣẹ̀ṣe (Ifa worship) in a video shared online

The clergyman revealed he now goes by the name Ifawamiri Aworan Olodumare and has taken on the role of a Babalawo (high priest)

Pastor Olabanjo Felix Gold's announcement drew sharp reactions from netizens who questioned the sincerity of his years in Christian ministry

A popular Nigerian pastor has publicly renounced Christianity and embraced Ìṣẹ̀ṣe, the traditional Yoruba spiritual practice centred on Ifa worship, in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Popular Nigerian pastor Olabanjo Felix Gold converts from Christianity to traditional worship. Photo source: Instablog9ja

Source: Facebook

Pastor Olabanjo Felix Gold, formerly the founder of the Image of God Evangelical and Prophetic Ministries, made the announcement about his religious conversion on Thursday, August 13, 2026, with the footage later shared on social media.

In the video, he declared that he now bears the name Ifawamiri Aworan Olodumare and holds the title of Babalawo (high priest) of Ifá, marking a complete departure from the evangelical Christian identity he had maintained for years.

Pastor Olabanjo Felix Gold's new spiritual path

Speaking candidly in the video, Olabanjo expressed deep gratitude to his Oluwo, Baba Aifuwapẹ, Oluṣẹgun Latunji, whom he identified as the Araba of Isararemọ, crediting him as the spiritual elder who guided him through the transition.

The popular pastor also acknowledged unnamed individuals who, he said, supported him at every stage of the journey.

"I am Pastor Olabanjo Felix Gold, who was formerly the founder of Image of God Evangelical Ministries before but who is now Ifawamiri Aworan Olodumare, Babalawo of Ifá," he said in the clip.

He went further to make a sweeping claim about religion, asserting that traditional faith was the authentic spiritual path:

"I want to use this time to tell you that all these foreign religions are lies and Ìṣẹ̀ṣe is the real deal."

The X video of Pastor Olabanjo Felix Gold announcing his conversion from Christianity is below:

Netizens react to pastor's conversion video

The announcement drew a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning whether Pastor Gold had ever genuinely practised Christianity, while others reflected on the nature of spiritual calling.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from netizens below:

James Ifeanyi wrote:

"He has always been a native doctor in suite and tie. There are a lot of them and will be exposed to come out."

Wale John Akintoye commented:

"He doubled his hustle. Thank God he openly declared his hidden agenda. God had not called him before, but hunger called him. Prayer is not for the faint, and to be a real pastor takes consecration and dedication."

Emmanuel Chris added:

"If you hear the name of the church, nobody should tell you that the man has been practising his native doctor in the church."

Pastor Jerry Eze lands top appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Pastor Jerry Eze's appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Tony Elumelu's Heirs Life Assurance, effective August 10, 2026.

As a prominent figure known for his influential online prayer programme, the man of God expansion into the corporate world marked a significant step in bridging spiritual leadership with financial inclusion, resonating deeply with his vast following.

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Source: YEN.com.gh