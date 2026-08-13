The US State Department published an official list of countries whose consulates must be notified whenever their nationals are arrested on American soil

11 African nations appear on the mandatory notification list, among them Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe

The requirement is binding under international law and applies automatically, without the detained person needing to make a request

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The United States State Department has released an official document listing countries whose consular authorities must be automatically informed whenever one of their citizens is arrested or detained in the United States, and 11 African nations are included.

Unlike the standard right to consular access, which allows a detained foreign national to request that their home country's embassy be contacted, the countries named in this document are subject to a stricter and automatic obligation.

The US State Department's list mandates consulate notification for 11 African nations, including Nigeria and Ghana, upon the arrest of their nationals in America. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

American authorities must notify the relevant consulate regardless of whether the detained individual makes any such request.

African countries on the mandatory notification list

The 11 African nations named in the State Department document are Algeria, Ghana, Gambia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Beyond the African continent, the list covers dozens of countries across Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. China, with its coverage extending to Macao and Hong Kong, Russia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines are among the notable inclusions.

What the obligation means in practice

The mandatory notification requirement arises from bilateral treaties and international conventions that the United States has concluded with specific countries.

For nationals of the listed nations, the rule provides an automatic layer of protection during legal proceedings on US soil, ensuring their government is informed at the point of arrest rather than leaving it to the discretion of the detained person.

The rule carries particular significance for countries with large diaspora communities in the United States.

Nigeria, which has one of the largest African communities living, working, and studying in America, is among those covered, meaning Nigerian consular officials must be alerted at the point of detention, opening the door to diplomatic support from the earliest stage of any legal process.

US authorities that fail to carry out the mandatory notification may be found in breach of their international treaty obligations, a lapse that can have consequences for criminal proceedings in certain cases.

US cautions Haitian TPS holders

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has cautioned Haitians whose Temporary Protected Status has been revoked.

The State Department said these individuals now face two choices: leave the country voluntarily or be forcibly removed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh