A tipper truck and a Sprinter bus collided at the Ofankor Barrier on the Accra–Kumasi Highway in the early hours of Thursday, August 13, 2026

The impact left the Sprinter bus badly mangled, with several passengers were trapped inside and rescue teams scrambling to reach victims

Ghana National Fire Service officers deployed to the scene warned motorists to use the outer lane as operations remained ongoing

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Five people are feared dead after a tipper truck and a Sprinter bus collided violently at the Ofankor Barrier along the Accra–Kumasi Highway in the early hours of Thursday, 13 August 2026.

Tragic collision between a tipper truck and Sprinter bus at Ofankor Barrier leaves five feared dead, with multiple injuries and ongoing rescue operations on the Accra–Kumasi Highway. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The crash caused severe damage to the Sprinter bus, leaving multiple passengers pinned inside the wreckage and forcing a large-scale emergency response at the scene.

ADO1 Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that emergency officers were dispatched to extract trapped victims and assist survivors.

Five fatalities had been recorded by the time of reporting, with several others sustaining serious injuries.

The scale of the destruction demanded considerable effort from emergency responders, who worked to extricate passengers from the crumpled vehicle and arrange transportation for the injured to receive medical care.

Among the victims was a female passenger whose legs were reportedly severed in the collision; she was evacuated from the scene by ambulance.

The GNFS described conditions at the crash site as volatile while officers worked to bring the rescue operation under control.

The full casualty count remained unclear, as rescue efforts were still active at the time of reporting.

The Facebook post below shows the moment the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the accident scene.

Fire Service shares traffic advisory

The collision brought significant disruption to traffic along this stretch of the Accra–Kumasi Highway, with the main road temporarily restricted to create room for emergency vehicles and rescue personnel to operate.

The GNFS urged drivers heading from Pokuase and Amasaman to Ofankor and Accra to keep to the outer lane and slow down when approaching the area.

Motorists were also reminded to remain alert to the presence of rescue workers still on the ground as efforts to clear the wreckage continued.

Pastor Gospel Agochukwu involved in serious accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Port Harcourt pastor asked his congregation to pray for him over a disturbing dream on Sunday, and hours later, he was pulled from the wreckage of a road accident.

Pastor Gospel Agochukwu, founder of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministries in Port Harcourt, had told his congregation during Sunday service that he experienced a troubling dream the night before.

He said he had spent the entire night in prayer because of it, yet the unease did not leave him, prompting him to ask church members to join him in intercession before the service ended.

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Source: YEN.com.gh