A young girl has wowed netizens with her benevolence shown to kids of school-going age in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a video posted by Zionfelix on Instagram, Kerry Koranteng said she began providing kids in Ghana with shoes after her first visit

Netizens who saw the video have praised Kerry for thinking about Ghanaian kids and supporting them

A young Ghanaian-born living in the United States Kerry Koranteng is impacting the lives of children in Ghana with her act of benevolence and compassion.

A news report filed by CBS in the US and reposted on Instagram by zionfelixdotcom revealed that the 12-year-old has been donating shoes to needy Ghanaian kids back home for some time now.

Kerry Koranteng partners with US-based Ngo to donate over 1000 shoes to needy kids in Ghana Photo credir@www.kerrykfoundation.com

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Speaking about her motivation, Kerry said the sight of seeing kids walk barefoot during her visit to Ghana touched her and made her think about what she can do to try and help.

“When I visit my grand aunty at the village you can see every child with no shoes on and I realized that is so dangerous.

Currently, Kerry has partnered with a nonprofit organization in the US to ensure that thousands of kids in Ghana have shoes to wear anytime they head to school.

According to Kerry her greater desire is to ensure that thousands of school kids don't walk barefoot and that hopefully, her actions will motivate others to support her cause.

Kerry Koranteng receives applause from Ghanaians

Netizens who reacted to the video praised Kerry Koranteng for being kind-hearted and for thinking about young kids in Ghana.

storly_music

Sometimes I wonder oo hmmm, Ghana God bless her very much and help make bigger dreams than this come through for her

boatemah_papabi

Beautiful .God continue to bless this generous soul

ephiyascanzy

How can a young beautiful be doing this but big wise men in gh leading us can't do the same

danny.ofori.14

May the Good Lord bless her with all her kind gestures to human kinds

Kind Ghanaian Man Helps 2 Needy But Brilliant Students Gain Admission To KNUST

Previously YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Asare, a compassionate Ghanaian man, has become a guardian angel to two Ghanaian youth who excelled in secondary school but did not have the means for a university education.

In a Facebook post, Kofi recounted that some years back, he got introduced to a brilliant young man called Ali, who had successfully completed secondary school and gained admission at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Unfortunately, the death of his father, coupled with a lack of finance, caused him to pick up a job as a labourer to raise funds.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh