A Ghanaian lady has wondered why men living abroad don't stop by the roadside to chat with ladies they deem pretty

In a video on TikTok, the young lady recalled her days in Ghana where she said guys will make a move to talk to her by the road

Netizens who saw the video arrived at their own conclusions about why that is not the case abroad

A young Ghanaian lady currently living abroad has cracked ribs online after she expressed concern that it is unusual to see a man stop a woman by the road with the intention of wooing her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the pretty young lady @equiyahcartel2 who filmed herself walking said in Ghana it is common practice to see a guy stop a lady and woo her, but that is not the case in the country she currently resides.

“In Ghana, the way guys often stop a lady by the road to chat with her, that is not the case here at all. Could it also be that I am just not seeing people do that".

She observed that all the people you see are busy, probably going to work and maybe don’t have time for such things.

She concluded by offering a quick prayer to God to let her have that experience whereby a guy will approach her by the road and try to woo her.

Ghanaians react to the lady's comment

Ghanaians who reacted to the video varied in their opinions, as some said the guys abroad prefer to chat with ladies online.

dannieren

They prefer meeting online.

debronxfada

man make wild madam seeee

COrnySomedayWiNner

Not easy ooo , can’t even call a lady ooo . Confidence dey too

LightRayzz

Cost of living make everyone wild-aint got time for socializing

