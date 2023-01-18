A Ghanaian lady has opened up on how her friend has become depressed after learning about the infidelity of her boyfriend

In a video on TikTok, the lady said her friend has been in a relationship with the guy for 8 years only to hear he is getting married

She advised people to show off their boyfriends to the public to avoid situations like this from happening

A young lady's revelation has elicited an emotional response from netizens after she disclosed that her friend is still recovering from the shock of hearing that her current boyfriend is getting married to another lady next week.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady @inspiredbyabena1617 said she got a call from her friend who was lamenting over what her boyfriend has done.

Lady says her friend's boyfriend is marrying next week Photo credit@inspiredbyabena1617/TikTok/ @Roy Hsu/Getty Images

“Joyce called me crying only to say that her current boyfriend of 8 years is getting married to a different lady next week. She said she saw the wedding invite in a WhatsApp group. At the moment, she is depressed and doesn’t know what to do” she said.

The lady encouraged girls to show off their boyfriends because, in the case of her friend, someone could have prompted her about the guy’s attitude if she made the relationship more public.

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied experiences on the issue shared by the lady.

$araphina

I don’t get the people saying 8 years is too long, what if they met at a younger age and were not ready for marriage at that time?

IKE O

yes that why we're always keep saying you don't deserve him maame change ur attitude

Bernard Agyeman

8years were they dating in titanic ship

voileteyeson12

the same thing happened to me 8yrs went down the drain but thank GOD I have beautiful baby girl and am happy even without him

Father

That's why we keep advicing you ladies dat never give yursf to man unles you're married bcos afta using you he wil go for som1 who's nt used to marry

Queen Niella ♠️

I posted my guy sometime ago na I almost die Herrrr

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

