A young lady has won the admiration of many after she announced that she finally had her forgery surgery as she intended.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady admired herself after undergoing a surgical procedure to reduce her forehead

The post by the young lady generated a lot of reviews from netizens who reacted to it

A young lady has warmed hearts online after she took to social media to announce that, finally, she has completed her forehead surgery.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the pretty black lady, @michellekyra could not hide her joy as she shared photos of before and after the surgery.

Young lady left in awe after reducing the height of her forehead Photo credit@michellekyra/TikTok

She is overjoyed with her new look

She seemed delighted over the fact that she had finally been able to shorten the height of her forehead as she always intended.

Netizens who saw the beautiful video commended her for the move, but others also felt she didn’t need it since she already looked pretty.

At the time of writing the report, the video which came with the caption “I am so happy I got this” had raked in over 200,000 likes.

