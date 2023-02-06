A young Ghanian man has expressed delight after he was admitted to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

The St Peter’s SHS old student who had 7As and a B3 resulted to selling foodstuffs in the market in order to save some money

His story touched many people leading to a philanthropist deciding to support him with university fees

Luck has shone on a young man who thought that his quest of pursuing a university education was only going to remain a dream and never a reality.

A report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Starrfm.com.gh revealed the plight of Kofi-Boye Philip Tetteh, an old student of St. Peter’s Senior High School who despite clocking 7As and B3 in the 2022 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) had to remain home due to lack of finance.

Former student of St Peter's SHS admitted at KNUST Photo credit @starrfm.com.gh

Having lost his father at a tender age and his mom just five days before the start of the WASSCE exams, Kofi-Boye Philip Tetteh after school resorted to selling vegetables with the hope of making some money to pay his fees in the future.

The story of the intelligent but needy 19-year-old really touched many people who expressed a desire to help him achieve his dream.

Due to the benevolence of the Nkosuohene of Kwahu traditional area, Nana Owiredu Wadie (I) Philip has successfully enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to pursue a Doctor of Pharmacy programme.

Kofi-Boye Philip Tetteh vows to study hard

The young man has vowed to study very hard in order to make anyone who has invested in his studies very proud.

“I am very excited today. Today is one of the happiest day in my life because I never thought I will be going to school this year , all hope was lost until you came to my aid.I’m very grateful and very happy and am thankful to all those who made it possible for me to go to school this year” he said.

