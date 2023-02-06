The colourful wedding ceremony of a Ghanaian bride has sparked reactions from netizens online

In the video on TikTok, the beautiful lady raised eyebrows with her corset as she danced during the occasion

Netizens who watched the video shared different opinions on the outfit of the pretty bride

A video of the traditional wedding of a Ghanaian couple which has gone viral on TikTok has got people talking online.

The video posted by @odfex captured the happy-looking bride displaying some beautiful dance moves as she made a grand entrance much to the delight of the wedding invitees and guests gathered.

She wore a beautiful outfit which had a huge love design on the chest of the dress.

Ghanaian bride dancing during her wedding Photo credit@odfex/TIkTok

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse views with many people saying the dressmaker went overboard with the design.

Other netizens who saw the dress felt the love design was not needed and that the dressmaker had done the lady a huge disservice.

Ghanaians react to the corset of the bride

At the time of writing the video had raked in over 26,000 likes and 200 comments

Naa Koshie:

sometimes in our quest to do extra, we do the unthinkable.

Dark Lia:

The dressmaker will see heaven but will never reach heaven aww

Jackiescola2:

I think the groom is going to hug his wife from the back

Daakyehemaa:

Nice dress but can it be washed?? Cos eiii

Nana Akuaaa:

the corset isn't corseting I mean nice lace but the seamstress

Nourish With NESSA:

What is that in front of her

MaAbena Nhyira:

Who are those makeup artistes and tailors causing problems in this entry?

Ghanaian bride receives heavy Backlash over frontal hair fixing and wrong makeup foundation

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young bride and her Oyibo husband, Hector walked down the aisle over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony. The happy bride, Francisca wore a beaded kente dress with side ruffles as she delighted the wedding guests with her dance moves.

The groom looked dapper in a two-piece green Kaftan designed with kente fabrics for the traditional wedding.

