Hollywood Star Idris Elba was caught filming a movie on the streets of Ghana by a staunch fan of the actoe

Dressed in all-black, Idris Elba was captured with his team as they were spotted in an unknown Muslim community in the country

The video has got Ghanaians guessing the location as others showed excitement as they anticipated the movie

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

'Beast of no Nation' star, Idris Elba, has been spotted shooting a movie on the streets of Ghana.

Idris Elba was caught shooting a movie in Ghana. Photo Source: @idriselba @otf_west0

Source: UGC

One Ghanaian fan who spotted the Hollywood star in his neighbourhood took to his official TikTok account to share his excitement.

The account, with the name, otf_west0, recorded a video of the talented actor filming a scene.

In the video, he was spotted dressed in all black as his two other camera crew who were of white decent were captured directing him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Even though otf_west0 did not reveal the name of the neighbourhood, many are guessing it was either Nima or Madina, looking at certain factors.

A lady dressed in blue with a scarf covering her head and a little girl wearing a hijab, gave netizens a hint that it was a Muslim community.

Watch the video below.

Reactions as excited fan spots Idris Elba in his neighbourhood

Kwabena Benjamin:

let's help Striker get his attention please, he needs him and this the moment

@ssshhhillls:

He's half Ghanaian so that's his home

Hagan:

Most gangstar movies den colonisation movies nu dem dey shoot 4 Africa more times

Dj Mampi On Audiomack:

Kumasi

ERAL:

Tell them we’re coming ….he’s here now

Lona GHيحيى:

Kumasi Alabar

Vbh:

He is too handsome

Agt:

Strika should look for him

raymondkasante:

Another Abraham Atta in the making

wEtiN_MaN_dO_MAn:

Beast of no nation 2

Idris Elba pitches ultra-modern studio plan to Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh in a related story reported that Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE has officially landed in Ghana, and he paid a visit to the President of the republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

In their meeting, he hinted that the purpose of his visit to Ghana was to aid in boosting the movie industry in Ghana by liaising with the National Film Authority to build a film studio in the country.

He also revealed that he would be shooting a movie in the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh