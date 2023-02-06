Idris Elba In Ghana: English Actor Caught Filming In Zongo, Excited Fan Shares Video On TikTok
- Hollywood Star Idris Elba was caught filming a movie on the streets of Ghana by a staunch fan of the actoe
- Dressed in all-black, Idris Elba was captured with his team as they were spotted in an unknown Muslim community in the country
- The video has got Ghanaians guessing the location as others showed excitement as they anticipated the movie
'Beast of no Nation' star, Idris Elba, has been spotted shooting a movie on the streets of Ghana.
One Ghanaian fan who spotted the Hollywood star in his neighbourhood took to his official TikTok account to share his excitement.
The account, with the name, otf_west0, recorded a video of the talented actor filming a scene.
In the video, he was spotted dressed in all black as his two other camera crew who were of white decent were captured directing him.
Even though otf_west0 did not reveal the name of the neighbourhood, many are guessing it was either Nima or Madina, looking at certain factors.
A lady dressed in blue with a scarf covering her head and a little girl wearing a hijab, gave netizens a hint that it was a Muslim community.
Watch the video below.
Reactions as excited fan spots Idris Elba in his neighbourhood
Kwabena Benjamin:
let's help Striker get his attention please, he needs him and this the moment
@ssshhhillls:
He's half Ghanaian so that's his home
Hagan:
Most gangstar movies den colonisation movies nu dem dey shoot 4 Africa more times
Dj Mampi On Audiomack:
Kumasi
ERAL:
Tell them we’re coming ….he’s here now
Lona GHيحيى:
Kumasi Alabar
Vbh:
He is too handsome
Agt:
Strika should look for him
raymondkasante:
Another Abraham Atta in the making
wEtiN_MaN_dO_MAn:
Beast of no nation 2
Idris Elba pitches ultra-modern studio plan to Akufo-Addo
YEN.com.gh in a related story reported that Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE has officially landed in Ghana, and he paid a visit to the President of the republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.
In their meeting, he hinted that the purpose of his visit to Ghana was to aid in boosting the movie industry in Ghana by liaising with the National Film Authority to build a film studio in the country.
He also revealed that he would be shooting a movie in the country.
Source: YEN.com.gh