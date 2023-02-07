Radio and TV host Captain Smart has been seen in his latest video bowing to the Asantehene from afar

The Onua TV presenter was prevented from getting close to the throne of the Asantehene to shake his hands

The scene is surprising to many as they struggle to read the meaning of why he was stopped from approaching him

Most Ghanaians treasure a handshake and meeting with the Asantehene. This is why it is not a surprise to see Captain Smart making some efforts to shake the hands of Asantehene.

Captain Smart in the latest trending video has been spotted being denied a handshake with Otumfuor Osei Tutu II. The media personality was seen with his crew approaching the Asantehene to offer him a handshake.

Just when he and his colleagues were about to approach the throne of the Asantehene and shake his hands, an older man in traditional Kente cloth stopped him from approaching the king.

Captain Smart was denied a handshake with Asantehene at the Akwasidae durbar Photo source: @zionfelix @berlphotography

Source: Instagram

There was a brief interaction between the two which is believed to be concerning the man educating Captain Smart on why he was not allowed to shake the hands of the Asantehene.

Many dignitaries were allowed but Captain Smart was prevented and only allowed a bow from afar.

He bowed to the king with his colleagues and departed the scene. The video which was taken at the Akwasidae is gaining reaction as netizens read meaning into the scene and why he was not allowed the handshake.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Captain Smart being denied handshake with Asantehene

stegor233 commented:

A man MUST lower his cloth to be able to greet the Asantehene as a sign of respect. Captain on the other hand wasn’t in a cloth, hence the refusal to go greet him from that side

limbisticgh commented:

But this is no big deal. He was not dressed in a cloth that is why he was not allowed and it is not only him who was denied. So are you trying to create something out of this. This country. Always looking for the bad things that will happen to people

kayaappgrocery commented:

He was suppose to remove the shoes but because he cant, that's why

numberzofficial commented:

Those insulting Captain should just shout up please. You can not wear sandals or shoes to go and shake the King. You have to remove your shoe or sandals

Otumfuor Rides in 1935 Rolls Roys:

Meanwhile, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited Adum, the central business district of Kumasi, some time ago.

The Asantehene who drove his 1935 Rolls Royce 20/25 went to Adum to perform rites celebrating Awukudae. A video popped up online showing the king's subjects lining up to cheer him on as his convoy passed.

Source: YEN.com.gh