Ghanaian Youtuber Wode Maya is on a mission to make an impact in Ghana and Africa through charity

He organised his followers to make a charitable donation of $12,000 to a black American man in Prampram, building a resource centre

The man who is doing the project to help people was very grateful for the donation. Followers of Wode Maya also applauded the effort

Ghanaian Youtuber Wode Maya has recently been in the mood for doing charity as he has dubbed this year a year of charity.

The youtube sensation has once again embarked on another act of charity as he called upon his followers to crowdfund a school project being done by Mr Jerry Johnson, an African-American man living in Prampram.

Mr Jerry Johnson built the African Ancestral wall in Ningo Prampram, a project intended to educate Ghanaians and Africans on their ancestry.

He has commenced a resource centre to help educate kids in the community. On a visit, Wode Maya saw the wonderful work Mr Jerry Johnson was doing and decided to help.

He has gotten his followers to contribute to the man's impressive project. Followers of Wode Maya have since contributed a sum of GH₵100,000 to the project. In one of Maya's Youtube videos, Jerry Johson was presented a check.

Social Media Reacts To Wode Maya's Act Of Charity

Grow With Harriet also said:

Blessed are those who bless the needy their reward is big and I love how Africans support each other more love from Uganda Wode Maya

Fatou Jane Ceesay thanked Wode Maya as she said:

May God continue to bless your hardwork and dedication to the needy, your audience are indeeed the best God bless them all in Jesus name❤️❤️

Ajomo Mandela also said:

Well done young brother. Keep improving the lives of our people and giving us in the diaspora hope of Africa becoming better for all it's children.Thanks.

