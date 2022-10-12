A Ghanaian lady has confessed that she used her menstrual blood to cook food for her boyfriend to keep him forever

In an interview, she disclosed that the black magic, however, turned her lover's heart towards her friend instead

While some people who reacted to the footage shared their personal experiences, others said the lady's move was dangerous

An incredible video of a Ghanaian lady's confession that she used her menstrual blood to cook food for her boyfriend has elicited reactions on social media.

The anonymous lady disclosed that the move was to ensure no one shares her man with her. The black magic, however, turned his heart away as her lover is now dating her friend, she said.

Speaking on Confessions with Ms. Nancy on TV3, the lady disclosed that her boyfriend of six months introduced her to his mother, who advised her to pray to God for a thriving relationship. ''I also brought him home and my mom liked him.''

Photo of Ms. Nancy and an image used for the purpose of this story. Credit: TV3 Ghana/Vladimir Godnik.

Source: Getty Images

How it all started

The lady recounted that she later saw an advert about black magic, which she decided to use on her man to keep him forever.

''I chanced on a lady on TikTok. She said I have this thing I could show you, and your man will never leave you if you do this. If you want him to marry you or whatever you want if you do this, you have him forever,'' she told Ms. Nancy.

The lady recalled performing the rituals, including using her menstrual blood to prepare her lover's favourite food.

''I wanted this man for myself. So, I DM-ed the lady, and she showed me what to do. She asked me to use my menstrual blood to prepare food for my boyfriend to eat. I prepared tomato stew with his favourite ripe plantain,'' she said.

Her man lost love for her instead as he started dating her close friend she confided in. ''I noticed my boyfriend giving my best friend attention.''

The lady said she probed and established that they were dating. Her interview, shared on YouTube, garnered reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How people react to the video online

Rony Gbo posted:

This is real. I experienced something like this. GOD delivered me ... Girls dey go location, they use kayamatta and cook with different charms for us niggas. I never confronted my ex but I made her aware that I know what she did but I have forgiven her as GOD forgave us.

''She pretended as if she didn't know what I was saying but when I went back to pack my stuff, she couldn't even look into my face. She was so embarrassed that I had found out about her Aflao- Lome escapades. GOD is real and the Devil is real. Be wise young kings. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life.

Alpha Techx Media commented:

The most dangerous woman you can date is a lady who likes to use spells and magical stuff.

952kennyrogers1 posted:

This specific problem has been slowly coming up, and this episode made it seem normal now. I see more and more people doing this now. just because of how it was explained, it made it look like the woman was doing the right thing but just didn't do it correctly.

Source: YEN.com.gh