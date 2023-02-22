The CEO of Charterhouse, Theresa Ayoade, has revealed she used to work as a salesgirl at Adabraka in Accra

Theresa made the revelation in a recent interview with Multimedia on Prime Morning

According to her, this happened about three decades ago when her family was in a tight spot financially, and she needed to help make ends meet

Theresa Ayoade, the CEO of Charterhouse Multiple Concept Group, recently made an intriguing admission regarding her return to Ghana almost three decades ago.

Theresa reveals she chose to work as a sales girl in the Accra district of Adabraka after returning from England.

She told Roselyn Felli the news on Prime Morning on February 15, 2023. Theresa asserts that because of her father's financial difficulties, she was unable to continue paying her tuition, which forced her to relocate to Ghana in order to find work.

Theresa Ayoade and lady selling at market Photo credit: PixelCatchers via Gettyimages; Theresa Ayoade via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Theresa got introduced by a friend to be a salesgirl at Adabraka but while at it, she was convinced that she didn't want to be a shop salesperson forever.

Despite her initial goal of becoming a banker, this opportunity led to her discovering bigger chances in the media, like The Multimedia Group Limited.

With her background in sales, she climbed the corporate ladder and eventually became the Sales and Marketing Manager at Kumasi's Luv FM. Two years later, she was promoted to become the Promotions Manager at Joy FM.

In 2002, Theresa married her spouse, finally departed Multimedia Group Ltd, and together they founded Charterhouse Organization.

Source: YEN.com.gh