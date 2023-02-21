A yet-to-be-constructed football pitch is to be named after Christian Atsu by Cheetah FC, the football club where he was discovered

The owner of the football club stated earlier that he and the players at Cheetah FC are heartbroken for the family of the football star

Netizens have reacted to the decision and are happy to see the memory of the late Christian Atsu live on

Cheetah FC, the football club where Christian Atsu was first discovered, has decided to construct a new football pitch and name it after the player.

A former coach who watched over Atsu during his time at Cheetah FC said the footballer was someone everyone anticipated seeing each time his coming was announced.

The newbies at the football club confirmed their everyday joys whenever they heard the ex-Black Stars player would be coming to visit.

Cheetah FC to construct a new football pitch and name it after Christian Atsu Photo source: @ghonetv

Source: Instagram

He would have time for them, lecture them on the dos and don'ts in football, and motivate them to reach higher heights than he had attained.

The decision was to honour him for his good works and for never forgetting his roots. Some players from the club are still in disbelief that such an incredible soul is gone.

The former coach also added that Kaoa, the town where Cheetah FC was founded, would be flooded with fans and young players to see Christian Atsu because of his personality.

Watch Cheetah FC's interview on Christian Atsu below:

Netizens have reacted to the great initiative by Cheetah FC

emerisnelcommented:

I wish he can come back to c what's been said abt him

youngmaj80 commented:

Why Him indeed

samuelowusu4213 commented:

People appreciate death oo. That is why roasted and grilled chicken is more expensive than live chicken

fobi6 commented:

hmm

dorcas.boakye.9216 commented:

hmmm life

Source: YEN.com.gh