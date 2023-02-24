A former student of Accra Academy is in bad condition after being involved in a fatal motor accident

The deadly accident which claimed the lives of seven people happened on 26 August 2023 on the Winneba highway

He has now been unable to walk for six months since the accident and needs to undergo surgery to regain full fitness

Isaac Gyan, a former old student at Accra Academy, is in dire need of help after he was involved in an accident that nearly claimed his life.

He was involved in a fatal accident on the Winneba highway on August 26th 2022, while attending a teaching course.

Old student of Accra Academy seeks financial support for a hip replacement Photo credit: @Samuel Mensah

The aspiring teacher survived the accident that claimed seven lives but, unfortunately is still undergoing treatment at the Ridge Hospital.

Confirming the accident involving the Accra Aca old student

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, a friend to Isaac, Samuel Etse Mensah, revealed that he has been unable to walk for the past six months because his hip bone has been damaged.

The head of the Department of Surgery at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Reuben Ngissah, in a medical report sighted by YEN.com.gh, said that Isaac would need a hip replacement as soon as possible to help him perform basic activities without any difficulty.

As things stand, Isaac requires GH₵54,000 for the cost of hip replacement and other medical expenses.

Isaac Gyan is appealing for funds

His schoolmates have been able to raise GH₵16,000 of the said amount and are appealing to benevolent groups and organizations to come to Isaac's aid.

Benevolent individuals can reach Samuel Mensah on 0240292190 for more information on Isaac's condition.

