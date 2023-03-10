A young gentleman is in dire need of support if his hopes of completing tertiary education will ever come to fruition

Godknows Agbosu currently in level 100 has been able to make partial payment for his fees and needs financial support

He says efforts to see himself through school has failed and hence needs the support of benevolent individuals or groups

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The quest of a young Ghanaian man to pursue tertiary education now hangs in the balance as money to pay his school fees has become a serious challenge.

Godknows Brown Agbosu, a first-year student of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) has been speaking with YEN.com.gh on how the lack of financial support is affecting him academically.

Level 100 student of Koforidua Technical University appeals for support Photo credit: Koforidua Technical University/Facebook @Godknows Agbosu

Source: UGC

Godknows who sounded sad recalled how he had to borrow money to make a partial payment of his school fees in order to start level 100.

“The school fees is 2,510 cedis and I had to borrow 1,510 cedis to pay part of the fees so now I am I left with 1000 cedis that I must pay. I am also a Computer Science student but I don’t have a computer and other things that would make learning easier for me”.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He recounted how things were tough for him as a child as he has had to struggle financially in order to see himself through basic and second-cycle education.

“I'm an orphan who has struggled to take care of myself from basic school till now.

“I've done all I can to push myself up there but it’s getting out of hand... I wish to seek financial assistance from the public”.

The 26-year-old is appealing to benevolent individuals, groups, and organizations to come to his aid and make his dream of getting a technical university certificate a reality.

Interested persons who would want to reach out to Godknows for more information can contact him on 0541906908.

Ghanaian boy needs money to pay fees

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant young man who was able to get admission to the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) is seeking urgent help.

Emmanuel Appiah told YEN.com.gh that he currently needs a total of about 1,400 cedis to settle his tuition fees in order not to lose his place by Jan 20, 2022.

He says anyone with the means to help can reach him on 0557244019 or send him mobile money on the same contact with his full name Emmanuel Appiah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh