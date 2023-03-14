A student of KNUST, Bernice Akweley Djangmah, has been adjudged the valedictorian of the College of Arts and Built Environment

She earned a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 79.33 to be awarded the valedictorian of her department at the 56th Congregation of the university

Djangmah's milestone, however, has elicited debate among netizens after Voice of KNUST highlighted her achievement online

Ghanaian excellence! A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, Bernice Akweley Djangmah, has won the title of valedictorian at the College of Arts and Built Environment.

She graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 79.33, which made her the valedictorian of her class at the 56th Congregation at the university.

Bernice Akweley Djangmah's academic achievement gets to social media

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Voice of KNUST highlighted Djangmah's achievement to celebrate her.

KNUST 56th Congregation: Brilliant lady is valedictorian of the College of Arts and Built Environment. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

''Mrs Bernice Akweley Djangmah has been adjudged the Valedictorian of the KNUST 56th Congregation at the College of Arts and Built Environment with a CWA of 79.33. She emerged as the best student out of 1,482 college graduates,'' Voice of KNUST shared.

The post gathered over 57,000 views with more than 119 retweets, 4 quote tweets, and 1,525 likes from netizens who debated her achievement.

Netizens debate Bernice Akweley Djangmah's achievement

@Mr_Shaii said:

This is second-class upper when converted to GPA.

@GAky3de replied:

Do you know what CWA means? Be happy for others, and stop saying things you don't know anything about.

@Deebrezzant replied:

Two different methods of grading. I'd like you to do further studies in Tech to test your capacity for the CWA grading method.

@Mr_Shaii replied:

I’m okay with the GPA grading system.

