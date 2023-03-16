A senior student of the Ghanata SHS amazed a young lady after she told her she washes the dresses of her school daughter in form 1

In a video on TikTok, the senior explained that it is considered normal for school moms to wash the dresses of their daughters

Netizens who reacted to the video were left in awe with many corroborating what the girl said about school mothers in that school

A young Ghanaian lady was amazed after learning about the five-star treatment her younger sister who is in form 1 is receiving at the Ghanata Senior High School.

In a TikTok video, the lady, @freda_owens5 shared a conversation she had with her sister's school mother as she wanted to find out how things are going.

She was told that although her sister, Ella, works hard she sometimes goes overboard and even gets punished for it.

Senior girl at Ghanata says it is her duty to wash the dresses of her school daughter Photo credit:@freda_owens5/TikTok

The girl cited the example of how her school daughter often wants to wash dresses almost every day.

She said as part of ensuring that her school daughter doesn't have problems with other seniors, she has taken it upon herself to wash the dresses for her.

The statement surprised the relative of the form 1 girl, however, she was told that the practice whereby seniors wash the dresses of their school daughters is normal in the school.

The young lady then advised her kid sister to do as she had been told and also thanked the senior for being thoughtful and caring.

Ghanaians react to the video of the Ghanata SHS girls

The video which was captioned “lovely school mother”, sparked a lot of reactions from netizens.

Some old students of the school urged the lady to keep calm because what the senior said was true.

iam rhodaline:

it's every sch mother's duty

user6219712203939:

Is very true because that is my the school I completed

@abigail_sedin:

yes my school mum wash and iron my dress still she completed

Source: YEN.com.gh