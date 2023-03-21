Jinja, Uganda, has given Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya and his wife a huge welcome that has stunned many, including Wode Maya himself

An entire party was held for Wode Maya, who showed up with his beautiful wife Miss Trudy

Wode Maya was treated much like how the Bible describes Jesus to have been welcomed with tree branches in Jerusalem

Renowned Ghanaian and African YouTuber, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, stormed Uganda with his beautiful wife Miss Trudy.

At Jinja, a town in Southern Uganda, on the shore of Lake Victoria, the Ghanaian icon was received with a huge welcome party that looks similar to how the Bible describes Jesus' welcome to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday.

Even before Wode Maya and Miss Trudy's car arrived at the venue, there was great excitement on the faces of the dozens of people who were gathered there waiting.

When he finally got down from the vehicle, the township started screaming, shouting and dancing while some kids were spotted shouting his name, "Wode Maya, Wode Maya".

Many of the women were also seen with tree branches that they waved in the air like flags to show how much they appreciate and adore Wode Maya.

The Ghanaian YouTuber, who was stunned at the rousing welcome he received from the village, confessed that it was the biggest he had ever had so far in his life.

"Never had such a grand welcome anywhere," he posted with a snippet of the video on his verified Twitter handle.

