An old student of Wesley Girls' High School has been named as one of the valedictorians graduating from the University of Ghana at the 2023 congregation

Silvia Esi Wobil read a Bachelor of Arts programme at the University although she was a General Science student back in high school

She graduated with a double major in Linguistics and the Study of Religions and had a Final Grade Point (FGPA) of 3.94

Silvia Esi Wobil, an old student of Wesley Girls' High School has written her name into the history books of the University of Ghana after she emerged as one of the valedictorians during the 2023 Congregation of the university.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of the University revealed that Silvia graduated with a double major in Linguistics and the Study of Religions and had a Final Grade Point (FGPA) of 3.94

The profile of this young intelligent lady showed that she entered the university in 2018 and opted for a Bachelor of Arts where she read Economics, Linguistics, and the Study of Religions.

Silvia is passionate about matters of issues of social development and has embarked on various social outreach and development programmes namely the Kuffour Scholars Programme under the John Agyekum Kuffour Foundation, and the annual donation activities to children in rural communities organized by the Precious Eshun Baidoo (PEB) Foundation.

After this amazing feat, she plans on pursuing further education by doing her graduate studies in Computational Linguistics.

Silvia aims to be a leader in technological innovations which would boost the acquisition of language skills particularly, Ghanaian languages.

