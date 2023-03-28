Former Chelsea defender, Gary Cahill, has joined calls to raise funds for the building of a school in Ghana

The school is a project that is meant to be completed in honour of the late Newcastle, Chelsea and Ghanaian star Christian Atsu

Gary Cahill made a post on Instagram with a link for his followers to click on and make their contribution to the cause

Gary Cahill, a former Chelsea defender, has joined a fundraising effort started by his club to finish a school project Christian Atsu was working on before his tragic death.

In a social media story quoted by Ghanaweb, the England defender offered up one of his jerseys for auction, encouraging followers to support the cause.

Christian Atsu was building a school in Ghana when he passed away, and Chelsea declared that the jerseys worn by their players during their match against Everton would be auctioned to collect money for the completion of the institution.

As YEN.com.gh reported, in an official announcement on their social media pages, Chelsea noted that they have partnered with Match Worn Shirt to auction jerseys and boots worn by their players.

On his Instagram story, Gary Cahill posted:

"Use the link below to bid on a signed Chelsea shirt to help the fund to finish a Christian Atsu school build in Ghana”, on his handle @garyjcahill.

Netizens to Newcastle fans planning to build school in memory of Atsu told not to use Ghanaian contractors

Meantorder to finish the project started by the late winger Christian Atsu to build a new school in Ghana, Newcastle fans have started a fundraising campaign in his honour.

Atsu was assisting in the ongoing construction of the new school as a representative of the charitable organization Arms Around the Child.

Instead of hiring a Ghanaian for the project, some Ghanaians have recommended the group enter the nation and establish the university themselves.

The screenshot of a comment posted under an update by Adomonline.com showed a Facebook user called Lambert Amawan's words.

