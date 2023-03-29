A young man got many people's attention when he shared a short video of his room's interior decor

Everything in his room was well arranged as a way to manage the apartment's small space

The man hung his TV against a background that had a classy media studio board and sparkling lighting

A young man, @linkstar11, shared a video of how he portioned his single room into different sections, and many could stop talking about it.

At the start of the video, the young man panned his camera from his bed to other parts of the room. Beside his bed is his shoe rack. Not far from the same bed was his laundry basket.

Man's beautiful room

He has a double seater in the apartment for guests. Opposite the couch is his flat-screen TV hanging on the wall.

There is also an AC in his room. His white walls are adorned with photo frames. His bed is also well-laid.

Lady specs tiny room

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady (@oselineghartey) has got the attention of many people with the interior decor of her apartment.

She said people have been asking her where she got the design inspiration from.

The lady rugged her room to make it very cool. The colour of her bedframe matched the decor of the apartment.

