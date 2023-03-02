Talented Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Fella Makafui, has turned heads online with her impeccable dance moves

She took over the dance studio of famous dancer Demzy Baye to learn some moves which she grasps with as as she flaunted them in videos

Many viewers online who watched the video have commended Fella Makafui for trying something new

Talented Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui has shown that she is very talented even on the dancefloor.

She visited the dance studio of famous dancer @demzy_baye as he taught her a few moves to make her a dance guru in his field.

Fella Makafui taking dance lessons with @demzy_baye. Photo Source: @fella_makafui

Dressed in a yellow sleeveless bralette and a stretchy and fitting white and blue camouflage pair of leggings, Fella Makafui shared the final video of when she had picked up the steps.

Impressed with how accurate she delivered, Demzy began to cheer her on as she freestyled towards the end of the video.

The video has got many people admiring how Fella Makafui is willing to try new activities.

Some fans also hinted that she would take over the job of dancers who would feature in the music videos of her husband and rapper, Medikal.

Below are videos of Fella Makafui's dance lessons.

Reactions from Ghanaians

I love endurance:

hmmm pls I want to say something in endurance grand Twi but it's not coming........

Richwell Brefo:

medikal is typing........ Endurance is typing...... Championrolle left. Afronita is cooking

princessgal:

Demzy be careful ooo

Sunday:

The space centimeters are fine

Yaababy ❤️:

Der video is so nice.....I watched it lyk 10 times❤️❤️

Paulina Ntiriwaa:

Eeii thank God today di33 I'm here early. I just like the way @demzy_baye is being careful not to touch Fella

Cleo:

The legwork de3 @erkuahofficial is good

Nana Akua Kekeli confidence:

This is a whole VIBE❤️❤️

pincy Emryn:

ahah dis is a big insult to endurance @endurancegrand small nyash nor dey shake oo

Fella Makafui shows off fine radiant legs, huge bum, and tiny waist in a mini corset dress

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui turned heads on social media after sharing a hot video looking gorgeous in a yellow-green velvet corset dress.

Mrs Frimpong, who was in the United States of America, showed her adorable followers how she was enjoying her time there.

Fella Makafui's radiant outfit has got Ghanaians showering her with lovely compliments as they admire her look

