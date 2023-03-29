A talented teenager thrilled his colleagues when he exhibited impressively remarkable dance routines in a TikTok clip

In the video, the PRESEC-Legon kid passionately danced while dressed in a school uniform

Many internet users praised the boy in the comments area of the video, which has gained more than one million views

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) student thrilled his colleagues at a gathering when he displayed impressive dance moves in a video.

In the hilarious video, the young man can be seen dancing while wearing his school uniform to the encouragement of his peers.

PRESEC-Legon erupts cheers

His colleagues watched with interest and responded cheerfully to his enthusiastic movements.

Boy from PRESEC-Legon displays dance moves. Photos: TV3 Ghana.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At a point in the clip, another male colleague joined him to show off their enthralling moves.

The video raked in over 1.3 million views, 26,000 reactions, and over 500 comments from online users.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to video of PRESEC-Legon student

Maame Efya Adepa commented:

I can dance more than him inside my head. This is not hard.

Hajia Faida Elvis Justice commented:

Nice dance, but trust me, I can compete with him oo

Christian Jones said:

Who was dancing from the other side?

Nana Yaw Asante commented:

Nice dance moves. All work and no play make Jack a dull boy.

Enez Boateng reacted:

I can dance for Ghana when sitting on a chair, but standing up seems the ground messes with my style.

Ike Huadji Tetteh said:

So is that too rigid or what? I always admire this generation with their dance moves.

Ivy Mandy Attamah commented:

Oh, see, dance moves, while I don't have a single dancing bone in my body. Chaaaiiii, I need new DNA.

Amanor Raphael posted:

All the dance moves dey my head inside, but my body refuses to respond to it.

Old video of high school girl's dance moves with Dancegod Lloyd wows many

In another story published on YEN.com.gh, an old video of Regina, a confident and vivacious Ghanaian girl, performing with well-known entertainer Dancegod Lloyd surfaced online.

The ambitious young lady was a senior in high school when she performed with the renowned dancer.

She became famous online after the video of the girl dancing in the class went viral. Her video caught the attention of many people, including Dancegod Lloyd.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh