The kids of Ghanaian politicians, John Mahama and Peter Amewu have followed their passion to become footballers

Sharaf Mahama, the son of former President, John Mahama who had previously played for teams in Belgium is currently unattached

Israel Amewu, the son of the Railway Minister currently plies his trade in Ghana for Tema City FC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Gone are the days when the game of football was perceived as a sport meant for persons who are from less privileged homes or kids who are not academically inclined.

In Ghana, the respect for footballers particularly those who ply their trade in Europe has made the sport attractive to everyone regardless of class or social status.

Kids of Ghanaian politicians who chose football as a career Photo credit: @www.flashscore.pt/ @SharafMahama18

Source: UGC

Today, Sharaf Mahama and Isreal Amewu, the kids of two prominent Ghanaian politicians, former President, John Mahama and Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu have followed their passion and are pushing forward to make successful career paths out of the popular sport.

The son of Mr. John Mahama, Sharaf Mahama, made known his ambition to forge a successful football career when he played in a testimonial match of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah in 2015 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The 24-year-old who plays as a striker began his football career for Belgium club Tempo Overijse in 2017.

Before that, he also played for the KV Mechelen and Royal Charleroi SC youth teams, all in Belgium.

At the moment, Sharaf is unattached to any football club and has been clubless since his last stint with Rostocker Football Club in July 2021.

Israel Amewu, the son of Peter Amewu is also carving a niche for himself as a budding footballer.

Born in 2004, the 18-year-old has been identified as the next big thing in Ghana football.

The fast winger plays for Tema City FC in the National Division One league where he played in 19 games and scored seven goals with five assists last season.

Israel Amewu has been handed a call-up to Ghana's U20 national team's camping by Black Satellites coach Samuel Boadu.

Ghana coach loses dad

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Chris Hughton, the former Brighton manager recently appointed as the head coach of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, has lost his father.

The sad incident happened when the Black Stars coach was supposed to be introduced before March, but he stayed in the UK after his father passed away for a while.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh