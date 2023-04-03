A video of a lady sipping soup with a straw as she eats fufu has got people talking on social media

The lady sipped the soup with energy like she has been doing it for some time now

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed varied opinions on the actions of the lady

A young Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging after a video of her eating at an eatery in Ghana went viral.

In a TikTok video, the young lady was captured eating fufu with her right hand however she held a straw in her left hand which she used to sip the soup.

Unbothered by the fact she was in public and that people might find her actions weird, the pretty lady sipped the soup with energy, as if to suggest it was normal practice for her.

The video was accompanied by audio where a female voice was heard saying she has had so many failed relationships and has decided to become a foodie

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 300 comments.

The 21-second video generated a lot of reaction from netizens with many expressing a good deal of astonishment over the actions of the lady.

Netizens who reacted to the video said the lady went overboard in her actions no matter how angry she was.

Eunice said:

This method is better than using ur hands , nd dat sound in public too

Colossus replied:

U people dey do some Wei

Akosuah Tilly added:

You’ll end up drinking all the oil in the soup

Lady picks meat from her friends' food

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady stunned many folks with a hilarious move she pulled at a food joint. The lady and her friends were served fufu with meat and eggs at the chop bar.

She began taking videos and photos of the food and did something odd. To make her food look richer and more expensive, the lady took meat from a friend's food and added it to hers and continued taking photos and videos of the food.

When she was done, she put the meat back into her friend's food.

