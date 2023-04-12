A video of a Ghanaian lady detailing why she will not go to the gym again has stirred reactions on the internet

The lady explained that she is a devoted Christian and fears going to the gym to work out might cause her to sin

Netizens who reacted to the video tend to agree with her on the conclusion she made

A Ghanaian lady has cracked ribs online after she revealed that she has stopped going to the gym.

In a TikTok video, the beautiful lady who was wearing workout clothes said her decision to quit going to the gym was because of some observations she had made.

Lady stops going to the gym due to to the male gym goers Photo credit: @ohemaa_chicky/TikTok

As a devoted Christian, the lady cited male gym goers as a major reason explaining that she finds them too attractive and hence might not be to resist the temptation if she keeps on attending workout sessions.

She further cautioned ladies who allow their partners to go to the gym on their own, adding that she will not make that mistake based on the things she has seen.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 22,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians react to the comment of the lady on her gym workouts

The comment by the pretty lady has sparked wide reactions from netizens, with some agreeing with her on the issue.

Princess June Runarsaro said:

Temptation Nkoaa!!!! Haaaaahaaa

Akosuabroni32 added:

my guy is a gym instructor and we fight everyday

folgluo3367 stated:

so you went gym to enjoy your eyes eh

Prudence Lamota replied:

My gym de3 National service fuo ne old men nkoaaa.

Lady shows massive body transformation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady in a Twitter post shared some beautiful photos of her transformation from plump to slim and curvy.

According to the lady, it took a year of hard work and consistency to obtain the result she so desired.

Social media users who chanced on her tweet were very impressed with her progress as they said they knew how hard it was to stay consistent in the gym per their experience.

