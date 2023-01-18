A young Ghanaian lady who works as a shoemaker has wowed netizens with her story

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Benedicta Ghansah said she is happy she pursued her dream as a shoemaker and enjoys what she does

Netizens have commended Benedicta for her hard work and urged her to keep it up

A young Ghanaian lady who works as a shoemaker has inspired many Ghanaians with her story of determination and will to succeed.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on SVTV Africa on YouTube, Benedicta Ghansah who completed Senior High School in 2016 said she developed an interest in shoemaking when she was young, but started working professionally in 2016.

Young female shoemaker is delighted with her job Photo credit@SVTV Africa/YouTube

Quizzed whether she feels shy working as a shoemaker, Benedicta responded in the negative.

“People sometimes park their cars in front of my shop just to watch me work, when it happens like that I feel proud and happy. And it urges me on to keep on working hard” .

Benedicta added that she is financially self-reliant and hopes to expand her business, so she can employ more young people.

“I want to employ young people because I feel there are no jobs out there and that we should not wait for government jobs. I am ready to partner with anyone who can help me to expand my business.

Ghanaians commend Benedicta

Netizens who saw the video commended Benedicta for pursuing her passion and her desire to grow the business.

Tim Bruce

Very proud of you my daughter. This is better than the hook up nonsense going around.

Kwabena Agyekum

Proud of you. My father was a shoemaker. He managed to build beautiful homes. I wish you all the best. Keep up the good work. Just keep focused as you said.

Eben

Pretty and hardworking. I am super proud of her.

Jean Egbert

Benedicta, am very proud of you. Keep it up!!

