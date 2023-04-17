Douglas Haruna Yakubu, the headmaster of GHANASCO, reportedly turned toilet cubicles into dormitories for pupils

Reports claimed the educator was forced to take action to house the students there due to a lack of space at the establishment

The GES has, however, asked the headmaster and the senior housemaster of the school to step aside after details surfaced

Douglas Haruna Yakubu, the headmaster of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana, reportedly converted toilet cubicles into dormitories for pupils.

The educator was compelled to take action to house the students there due to a lack of space at the institution.

Students sleep in alleged toilet cubicles

Pulse Ghana that a video in which some pupils were seen sleeping in what appeared to be toilet cubicles in the school went viral.

Toilet facilities converted into dormitories for GHANASCO students. Photo credit: Pulse Ghana.

Headmaster discredits video

Yakubu, however, said the video deliberately misrepresented the facts, claiming journalists fabricated and dramatised the viral video to harm the school's reputation.

He said the school has enough rooms to accommodate more students and does not need to transform restrooms into dormitories for students.

GES suspends headmaster

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the headmaster and the senior housemaster to step aside as details emerge, Ghanaweb reported.

The GES explained that the school can accommodate 300 additional pupils, considering that just 1467 of the 1790 open positions had been filled. Thus, according to the GES, it is unacceptable for students to sleep in such a place.

The headmaster and senior housemaster were instructed to resign to allow the Regional Director of Education to conduct additional investigation and provide a report within two weeks.

Watch the alleged clip below:

