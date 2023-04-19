A Ghanaian groom begged for forgiveness from a congregation after forgetting the name of his wife-to-be

In a video that is going viral, the gentleman kept swinging his head from side to side while trying to remember the full name of his bride

His bride, on the other hand, was seen laughing hysterically at her man while the crowd kept screaming in the background

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A gentleman getting married in Ghana recently got the guests at the ceremony screaming with the total capacity of their lungs after he forgot the full name of the lady he was getting married to.

In the video shared by dopephotographygh on TikTok, the groom repeated a statement from the officiating priest as part of the vows, which he was to complete by including the full name of his bride at the end.

However, he could only recall the first name of his bride and had seemingly forgotten her surname and middle names. He kept saying, "Abigail, Abigail, Abigail," as he attempted to remember his bride's entire identity.

Groom trying to recall bride's name Photo credit: @dopephotographygh

Source: TikTok

The bride, on the other hand, was not angry as many would have predicted. Instead, she laughed hysterically at her man in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ultimately, the groom apologised to the screaming crowd and asked for their forgiveness.

Ghanaians react to video of groom forgetting bride's name

Social media users have been amazed at the sight of the video. Many of them rushed into the comment section to register their thoughts. Check them out below.

Naa_plash indicated:

Ma Hubby forgot daughter’s name during naming ceremony

Faasemkye Abena Mavis mentioned:

I always forget my daughter's date of birth

Eugene Amankwaa135 indicated:

He could’ve said HIS LAST NAME and it would’ve been cute‍♂️

El Glory Glory Hayfo said:

But why?? No pressure should let u forget your wife’s name.

Watch the video below:

Creative bride woos groom with soccer terms

Meanwhile, a large group of witnesses screamed at a wedding ceremony for a brilliant Ghanaian woman whose accent made her sound like she was from Ghana.

The woman used football phrases to express her love for the gorgeous young man she was marrying, in a video which has received many comments on social media.

Because women are typically perceived to be less interested in sports than men, her speech was all the more captivating.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh