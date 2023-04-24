A now-viral video of a young man showing what he’d look like as a woman doing the rounds online

The footage which has over 340K views on TikTok, shows the man using a cool gender-swap filter

The result shows the gentleman turns into a beautiful woman, leaving several netizens mesmerised

A man proved to the internet that he would make a very beautiful woman.

A man turned himself into a hot babe on TikTok, leaving many peeps charmed. Image: @iam_seiko/TikTok

Taking to TikTok, user @iam_seiko posted a video of himself as a gender swap filter went over his face, revealing a beautiful woman.

The final result had tongues wagging online as many netizens were taken aback by how beautiful iam_seiko could be as a woman.

He captioned the video:

“Aint no way. I'd propose to her!”

Many charmed and amused peeps flooded the TikTok post with cute and funny comments:

Mommyyyof.threee replied:

“Lol you look like you model that's a vibe I get lol .”

Betty Mbaire asked:

“Is she single?”

user5418169834100 wrote:

“She looks like Americas Next Top Model.”

✨️Cosmo's Princess✨️ commented:

“You better get on your zoom .”

Lady Jae replied:

“Well.”

DaviNyotaOfficial reacted:

“Bhaddie .”

Barrington Christoph said:

“That’s a “raise your standards“ .”

Thisisthedinolover wrote:

“Bro is beautiful.”

