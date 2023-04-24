Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has gotten internet users buzzing with reactions over his recent outfit

The social media star sported a two-piece with what appears to be the tag of the outfit still on

Several internet users believe the crossdresser mistook the tag to be part of the outfit design

If there is one thing Bobrisky knows how to do effortlessly, it is undoubtedly his ability to get netizens buzzing with reaction.

Recently, the popular crossdresser shared some videos on his Snapchat where he is seen rocking a two-piece ensemble.

Photos of Bobrisky. Credit: @bobrisky (Snapchat)

However, a Twitter user, @StephGump, drew netizens' attention to the thin rope attached to the crop top, stating that it was a tag, and questioned if the crossdresser knew.

These tags are placed conspicuously on the items with the instruction not to remove them if they are going to be returned.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to trending video of Bobrisky

@w.u.r.a.h:

"Y’all leave bob alone before he reminds us how broke we are and how we can't afford PLT ohh...i no want her wahala biko."

@komeeewilliams:

"Eyahhhh e think say na dungarees."

@empressokojie:

"It’s a fashion statement, stop hating lol."

@eveobak:

"But but but, E fine abi E no fine??"

@beingsarahcarter:

"This is how they wear it in Lagos. They’ve turned PLT into something else."

@kizitolouis:

"Return or No Return all of una we Dey talk no fit afford am, it doesn’t matter."

@choplifekitchenlagos:

"It’s giving leash collar."

@drealilflexx:

"Na fashion Abeg .. make nobody stress idris."

Source: Legit.ng