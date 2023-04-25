A beautiful lady went viral after she posted a video showing when she performed physical exercises at a gym

In the video, it could be seen that the lady had a physical disability, with both of her legs amputated

However, the amputation did not stop her from exercising at the gym, as she said she does it to take care of her body

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady endowed with enchanting beauty has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video of her at the gym.

In the video posted by @nyanso21_backup, the beautiful lady was seen performing strenuous exercises to keep her body fit.

The lady who has no hands exercises her body at the gym. Photo credit: TikTok/@nyanso21_backup.

Source: UGC

Physically challenged lady exercises her body at gym

What amazed so many people who watched the video was that the lady had a physical disability but she was not deterred.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The lady had both legs amputated. However, this apparent disability did not stop her from exercising her body.

At the gym, she performed various exercises while sitting in different positions. The pretty lady made good use of her hands.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The video she posted has attracted over 2k views on TikTok, where many fans expressed admiration for her. Some encouraged her to keep it up.

@molly said:

"Ooooo God!"

@Sarah damian28 commented:

"Woow!"

@carolina reacted:

"So pretty. Keet it up."

@aggy said:

"Go girl!"

@Erica Brown said:

"Keep it up! You are doing great."

Disabled mother feeds her baby

In a related story, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng reported about a physically challenged mother who was sighted using her mouth to feed her baby.

In a video that went viral and trended on social media for many days, the lady was seen as she grabbed a spoon with her mouth.

With the spoon in her mouth, she scooped food and directed the same to her baby sitting before her.

The baby would take the food and wait for another scoop. The video touched a lot of people who saw it.

Many took to the comment section to praise the woman. A lot of people had nice things to say about her dedication to the child.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng