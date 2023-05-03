A hardworking Ghanaian lady had many stunned as she turned a huge pot of corn dough with a large wooden spatula

The lady was preparing kenkey for commercial sale, and her enthusiasm and determination fascinated many folks

Folks took to the comment section of the TikTok video and encouraged her to keep up the good work

A hardworking Ghanaian lady has left many in awe after a TikTok video of her preparing kenkey for commercial sale went viral on social media.

In the video, the lady was seen turning a huge pot of corn dough with a large wooden spatula, showcasing her impressive culinary skills.

The lady's enthusiasm and determination were evident in the way she tirelessly worked the dough, determined to produce the perfect batch of kenkey. The traditional Ghanaian dish is made from fermented corn dough and is a popular staple food in the country.

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, with many folks taking to the comment section to express their amazement and admiration for the lady's hard work.

Many folks were also impressed with the lady's skill in turning the huge pot of corn dough. Many social media users said her impressive culinary skills and determination was inspiring, referring to her as a shining example of hard work and perseverance.

GH kenkey seller impresses social media users

GOODNESS. wrote:

keep going dear don't give up

Fiifi fitness commented:

I didn’t even know how this Ga kenkey was made ? Yet I was complaining of how they increased from 3 cedis to 5 cedis huh una sorry oo …

Viral twins ‍♂️ wrote:

When we dress and come and sit here ,some people might think we’re from a rich home but deeply this is what we go through personally Bless up✌️

