A video showing two nurses dancing with passion while at their workplace has left netizens gushing

The two ladies proved that they were good dancers as they bogeyed with ease and swag

The nurses in the video expressed delight to have the chance to work as healthcare professionals

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Two beautiful Ghanaian nurses have caught the attention of dance lovers on TikTok after a video of them showing some nice dance moves went viral.

In a captivating video, the two beautiful nurses who wore their uniforms proved that they were good dancers as they joined the viral online challenge.

Two cute nurses join a TikTok trend with fire dance moves Photo credit:@mamalee278/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Jamming to a high-tempo tune, one of the nurses who was close to the camera kicked things off as she danced beautifully with her flexible body.

Her colleague joined in the fun right afterwards to form a dance team, after which whined and moved with joy and excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The 30-second video was captioned, "Those who will understand our happiness are those who have gone through the training process.

Watch the below:

Ghanaians react to the video of the two nurses dancing

Social media users who reacted to the video shared in their joy, with some also congratulating them on becoming nurses.

user3019566034902 reacted:

true paaaa we tire ooo

Myz Lecia replied:

hmmmmmm only God will understand my dear

Nursing student shows off dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian nursing student has proven to be a good dancer after she dazzled netizens with some pleasant dance moves.

A video that has since gone haywire, spotted the pretty lady, apparently during vacation practicals, dancing beautifully to one of the trending TikTok songs.

The captivating video had the lady whine her flexible body with passion and energy as if she was participating in a dance competition.

Nurses thrill peeps with nice dance moves

Also, two beautiful Ghanaian nurses have earned plaudits from netizens after a video of them displaying some amazing dance moves went haywire on the net.

The video on TikTok began with one nurse in her uniform dancing beautifully as she vibed to D-Jay's Morning Stress tune, which has now become a trending TikTok song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh