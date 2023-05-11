Patience Victor Oyuko, who goes by the Facebook username Kenyan Degree Holder, has no kind words for people who do not have degrees like himself

Oyuko said he started 'degree campaign' on social media to remind young people how important it is and encourage them to look for it

He added that he can't date or marry ladies without degrees because they are not his league and type

A man named Victor Patience Oyuko has been using his social media accounts to tell his fans why every young person needs a degree.

Also known as Kenyan Degree Holder, Oyuko believes education is the only tool that can eradicate inequality, poverty, illiteracy and despondence among others.

Kenyan Degree Holder speaks up

The environmental scientist sat down in an interview with TUKO.co.ke and explained why he came up with the degree campaign and what he is looking to achieve.

"I speak about a Degree daily because I want our people to harness all available knowledge and transform society. I speak for Degree holders who have despaired and given up on their degrees because of lack of jobs.

I'm trying to tell them that they have the power to change their destiny if they can once more get up and think of a niche in society they can fill using their knowledge. To make this short, I am a testimony of the value of education, I'm nowhere close to achieving my dreams but with a degree, I will one day sit in high places. This is the attitude I'm inflicting on the people," he expressed.

Degree is the best thing

The proud graduate divulged his father would always encourage him to work smartly in school so he could make it to the university and acquire a degree.

According to him, his dad's words inculcated in him a thirst for a degree.

"When I was a young boy, my dad kept telling me to study hard and get a Degree because he didn't have it. He always reminded me it was the only gift I could bring him home. So I grew up longing for the day I'll get my degree. Besides that, there are doors that I wouldn't have gone through if I didn't have a degree," he continued.

He has challenged his fellow degree holders to walk with their heads held high since it is an important document.

He said:

"Once you embrace and get proud of your degree despite the crowded and corrupt job market, you'll think about how to make it useful. You'll realize there is something you studied within the four years that can actually be converted into an opportunity to solve people's problems.

And above all, it distinguishes you as a learned fellow who has the ability to create positive change in society. That's why I'll always preach the beauty of a degree and encourage people to pursue higher education even if it means using irony, humour and sarcasm to pass the message."

Ladies without degrees not his type

The young man, a graduate of Maseno University, said he would never date or marry a woman without a degree.

He explained that any lady who doesn't have a degree is off his league and not his type.

"I can't marry a lady without a degree. Over my dead body. I will never forgive myself if I do. If I take a lady on a date and realise she doesn't have a degree, I would end the date immediately. If you don't have a degree, you are automatically not my type," said Oyuko.

Graduate doesn't wish unlearned people to carry his coffin

Another degree holder, Allan the Degree Holder, recently expressed his dislike for people who do not have degrees.

In a hilarious post on Facebook, the degree champion disclosed that his biggest fear is having his casket taken to the final resting place by people who don't have degrees.

"My greatest fear is seeing my coffin carried to the grave by people who don't have a degree," he said.

