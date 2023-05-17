A Ghanaian investment banker, Desmond Bredu, started driving on the Bolt app as a side hustle

Desmond shared his experience in his first week as a Bolt driver and his main job as an investment banker

He said his first week as a Bolt driver proved that he could make some money from the side hustle

Ghanaian investment professional Desmond Bredu shares his first-week experience as a Bolt driver

The Head of Client Coverage at Stanbic Investment Management Services, Desmond Bredu, made the eye-opening revelation on social media.

In a Twitter post, Desmond said he has always encouraged people with a 9-5 job to get a side hustle. So he decided to practice what he told others as an Investment professional.

Last week, I announced on my Twitter account that I would share my experience as a first-time Bolt driver. For someone who encourages people, especially 9-5ers, to find ways of making extra money or have a side hustle, this was an experience I was eager for.

Experience and lessons Desmond learnt in his first week as a Bolt driver

Desmond said he made a friend order the first ride and used it as a test drive. He only drove before and after work so he could make extra money.

“First Day: I made my friend order a ride as a test drive, and I took them to the destination to get a feel of the Bolt driver app especially testing out the set destination feature, which allowed me to choose the direction I wanted to drive to and only accept trip along that route. This was really important for me as I intended to only take trips to and from work to avoid interfering with my 9-5 job," Desmond said.

His first actual passenger ordered the ride to Wisconsin University. He realised he could see how long it would take for pick-up and other features.

“The trip was relatively smooth. I collected my cash sweetly even though the rider’s funds were short by GHS 1,” Desmond said.

He got no rides to and from work on the fourth and fifth days. Desmond later discovered it was because he did not stay on the app for long. He called the helpline, and when they took him through what to do, he got rides to and from work for the rest of the week.

Desmond is confident his Bolt driver earnings will increase in subsequent weeks. He also believes that the money he would earn from the side hustle will cushion him financially. He encouraged corporate employees to get a side hustle.

