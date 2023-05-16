A young man has revealed how he was able to secure several job offers after taking a very serious step

According to him, he changed his resume format to a clean and more organised one, which paved the way for him

Netizens have stormed his comments section to congratulate him and also throw questions about the resume style

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man has gone viral on social media after showing off a new Curriculum Vitae (CV) style that worked for him.

According to the young man, he had been submitting several resumes to different companies with no response.

Man displays perfect CV format Photo credit: @professionhero

Source: UGC

Surprisingly, he began getting several offers after changing his CV to a particular format he displayed on TikTok.

The new style was very clean, neat and organised, and some netizens claimed they were familiar with the format.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video was shared on TikTok by @professionhero.

Netizens react to man's new CV format

@effiechica said:

"I can't do it, I'm a designer, the only thing that should matter is my portfolio but apparently that's not enough."

@pancrasongoma stated:

"People should invest heavily in cover letter, that is all guys go through, make it as powerful as possible."

@handastella said:

"In Kenya even if you have a CV from heaven,if you don't have connections and money. Interview utaona TikTok."

@lolotee1 said:

"If only people knew how easy you guys do this they wouldn’t stress. I have all templates I figured the trick."

@herbertbistektan added:

"When physical resumes were the norm, my resumes were like pamphlets. It always stands out and get a wow from recruiters."

Watch the video below:

Man prints his CV on billboard

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a young man who was disabled at age five, Agosu Fagla, had revealed that people refused to give him a job because of his physical disability.

The Nigerian man made a billboard displaying his CV and took it to the Lagos state secretariat in Ikeja Agosu also addressed a letter to Sanwo-Olu, saying he hoped the governor would be able to provide a solution to his problem.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng