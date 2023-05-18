An outspoken man has admonished Ghanaians about the harsh realities associated with living abroad

In a video, the man said working abroad is very tedious as compared to working in Ghana

Netizens who reacted to the video have also shared varied opinions of the comments on the young man in Israel

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man in Israel has divided opinions on social media after he remarked that people who are unwilling to work very hard should not bother travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a video of TikTok which has since gone viral, the man who was filmed harvesting oranges on a farm said people who yearn to travel abroad should prepare themselves to engage in difficult jobs like what he does.

Ghanaian man in Israel complains over difficult nature jobs abroad Photo credit:@omomirronyodeshie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Buttressing his point, the man explained that people who are lazy and hold the view that life abroad is all about enjoyment end up with regrets because they are unable to cope with the difficult nature of the jobs available once they arrive.

Jobs abroad are very tedious

Sharing more insight on this, the young man in an interview with YEN.com.gh clarified that the time has come for Ghanaians to be told the hard truth when it comes to working abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"Out of ignorance, we think that coming abroad means you are guaranteed success, but I can say it’s far from that. Most of the jobs here are far more tedious than most of the jobs in Ghana. So if you can’t go to the extreme then it’s advisable to stay in Ghana rather then to travel because you are going to struggle" he said.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the comment of the fruit harvester

Netizens who reacted to the video also shared their views on the issue, with some saying once you can live in Ghana, you can succeed anywhere in the world.

user3588566630987 replied:

this is not hard work, Ghana here some digging a man hole still no money

David added:

Nobody send you there, masa if you're tired come home and let someone go

Classic Glass Solution commented:

if only u can do that means someone too can do

Ghanaian man warns lazy people

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has got people talking on TikTok after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work, hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

Lady abroad complains about the difficulty of her work

Also, a Ghanaian lady abroad has complained bitterly about the stress and hustle she goes through daily to make a living.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed a visibly unhappy @yeboaa47 venting out her frustration about going to work despite being seriously sick.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh